Post 214 Successful Car Show

American Legion Post 214 on 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. Taylors, S.C. held its semiannual Car Show at their Post.

A Parking lot full of cars and relaxing people.

Visitors to the Car Show also enjoyed a visit to Post 214 Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History.

The Judges calculate points for winning entries