Military/Veterans

Upstate Veterans Put Post and Museum in the Christmas Spirit

By Tony A. Dunn Published: 15 December 2022

Christmas has come to The American Legion Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 located at 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors, S.C. with a beautifully decorated veterans' Christmas Tree. "MERRY CHRISTMAS!"

Hits: 27

You have no rights to post comments