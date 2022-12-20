Military/Veterans

An Historic 34 Star American Flag

Post 214 F 2

The American Legion Post 214 Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History was presented a 34 Star U.S. Flag.  The 34th State is Kanas, January 29, 1861.
