Former CEO of Bon Secours Speaks to Veterans

Members of American Legion Rudolf Anderson Jr. Post 214 enjoy a meal before the meeting. Post meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month.

Dr. Anselmo Nunez, former Chief Executive Officer at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System spoke to the Post 214 members. He was born in Cuba prior to Castro revolution, emigrated to USA via pedro Pan airlift. He has been an American citizen since 1970. He is married to Kathleen (Kay) Nunez and they both moved to Greenville, SC in February 2014. He retired as Bon Secours Medical Group CEO in August 2018.