Announcing the Creation of a New US Naval Sea Cadet Unit in Greenville, SC

A new unit of the US Naval Sea Cadet Corps (NSCC) has been formed and will serve the Greater Greenville/Spartanburg South Carolina area. Unit operations will commence on 17 September 2022. The Guadalcanal Squadron will honor the sailors, Marines and airmen who served in the Pacific during WWII and who especially those who experienced the Battle of Guadalcanal.

The Guadalcanal Squadron is now inviting cadets, ages 10-17, as well as adult volunteers to join this unit.

This Fall, over 6,000 United States Naval Sea Cadets are beginning a new year of training at over 350 locations across the country. The Naval Sea Cadet Corps was formed in 1962. Chartered by Congress, being a Naval Sea Cadet allows a young person to experience what life is like in the Navy without making any service obligation. Naval Sea Cadets participate in one of the most unique educational opportunities available in the United States.

The US Naval Sea Cadet Corps works with the Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps to encourage and aid American youth to develop an interest and skill in basic seamanship and to teaches patriotism, courage, self-reliance and kindred virtues in a drug-, gang- and alcohol-free lifestyle. While not all Naval Sea Cadets will pursue a military career, they learn life-long lessons in leadership, patriotism and will go on to serve their nation as fine citizens – whatever their choice of career.

Naval Sea Cadets wear the Navy uniform (with special insignia). Each year they have the opportunity to attend military training, including “At Sea” training on board Navy ships, which can significantly enhance their opportunities should they enter the military when they graduate high school. The program is run by volunteers dedicated to introducing cadets to the Navy’s core values – honor, courage and commitment.

A Naval Sea Cadet does not have to plan to join the military to participate but if they advance in the program, they are eligible for advanced pay grades when they join the military - just like JROTC. Recently, nearly 12 percent of incoming Naval Academy Midshipmen have been Naval Sea Cadets.