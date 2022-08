Military/Veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America's National Convention Held In Greenville

The Vietnam Veterans of America held their National Convention at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville, S.C.

Gift packages for Convention attendees.

The host Chapter was Patrick Ramsey Chapter 523. Pictured front row: Doris Brock, Sarah Ramsey, Nancy Nix, and Donna Kelley. Back row: Tony Dunn, Tommy Tinsley, Ron Hall, Bang Hall, and Duane Kelley.

Convention attendees visit the Upcounty History Museum.