Military/Veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Meet First Wednesday of Each Month

All Veterans are welcome to visit

VVA Shrine Club 4858
Members of The Vietnam Veterans of America meet at the Shrine Club in Greenville, SC the first Wednesday of the month.
Hits: 86

You have no rights to post comments

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Share in Reddit
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 