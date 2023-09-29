Military/Veterans

American Legion Post 214 Enjoying Movie Night

Members of American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson Jr. Post 214 Taylors, S.C. enjoying Movie Night at Post. Movie Night is held once  a month. Free popcorn and good camaraderie.
