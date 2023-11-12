Military/Veterans

A Veteran’s Day Message from 1st Vice Chairman Joe Dill

Today, we stand in awe of the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to our country. On this Veterans Day, we want to express our deepest gratitude to our veterans for their service, not just today, but every single day.

They have displayed immense bravery, protecting our freedoms and upholding the values that make this nation great. They have faced adversity with resilience, fought for justice, and defended the rights and liberties we hold dear. Their unwavering commitment to duty serves as a shining example to all of us.

We recognize the sacrifices they have made, time spent away from loved ones, the physical and emotional toll endured, and the scars that may never fully heal. We vow to honor their incredible service by ensuring that their sacrifices are never forgotten.

To the veterans who have returned home, we thank you for your courage and strength during your time of service. We acknowledge the challenges you may have faced while transitioning back to civilian life and assure you that your contributions to society continue to make a significant impact.

To those currently serving, we stand and support you. Your unwavering dedication and sacrifice inspire us all. You are the backbone of our nation's defense and your commitment to protecting our freedoms will never be forgotten.

On this day, let us come together as a nation to honor and express appreciation to each and every one of you. While words can never fully convey our gratitude, we hope this message serves as a small token of the immense respect and admiration we hold for you.

Today, we not only celebrate Veterans Day, but we celebrate you – the brave men and women who have selflessly answered the call of duty. You are our heroes, and we salute you.

Thank you for your service.