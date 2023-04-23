Evert’s Electables - County Convention April 24, 2023

Greenville County Officers and State Delegates
Chairman – Sam Manley
1st Vice Chairman – Joe Dill
ExCommitteeman – Julie Hershey
NOTE: — The list below includes people from as many of the groups inside the party as I could make work. I am the sole producer of this list. If you over-vote, your entire ballot will be disqualified, so only Vote for 90.
Adam Morgan
Alan Morgan
Aly Seppala
Amanda Brett
Anne Danciu
Arthur Springer
Bob Dowd
Bobby Cox
Brenda Skipp
Brett Brocato
Catherine R. Huff
Cathey G. Holt
Cheryl Taylor
Christina Bright
Christopher M. Sullivan
Dan Herren
Deryl Whetsell-Paradis
Dianne Mitchell
Dwight A Loftis
Elisabeth Boyle
Elizabeth Jean Scott
Esther Wagner
Evan Newman
Evert Headley
Gayle Stanley
Geoff Arnold
Grace Collins Hargis
Greg Shorey
Hal Roach
Idell Koury
James Hoard
James Spurck
Jeff Magg
Jennifer Black
Jennifer Headley
Jim Barbare
Joanna Lynch
Joe Dill
Joe Rumler
Jonathan Bright
Joseph J. McLaughlin, II
Joseph Russo
Julie Hershey
Karen Mims
Karis Sutherland
Kathy Davis
Kenneth Matesevac
Larry E Killian
Lenna Smith
Lenore Skelton
Leslie Moran
Lib Tickle
Linda C. Garner
Linda Slaton
Lisa Van Riper
Marlene Dowd
Marsha Christian
Marshall Franklin
Matt Wavle
Meagan Ingersoll
Michael Boyle
Mike Burns
Pamela S. Evette
Pastor Mark Burns
Patrick Haddon
Patty Stoner
Paul Fallovollita
Pedro B. Mateo
Peter Davis
Randy Page
Rick Floyd
Sam A. Manley
Shelly Haddon
Shelly Jones
Somer Flowers
Stephen H. Brown
Steve Shaw
Susanna Erickson
Suzette Jordan
Taft Matney
Terry Thacker
Thomas Chisholm
Tim A. Morgan
Tim Holt
Tim Schuyler
Tom Corbin
Wayne Jones
Wayne Middleton
Wendy Nanney
Wyatt Miler
To limit the above list to 90, there are 9 names listed below and I had to remove many of the spouses. If there is a name above that you wish to replace, I recommend you use one of these 9 names or the spouse of anyone listed above.
Dean Scott Stephens
Denise Cassano
Gregory F Peck
Melissa Anderson
Marshall McCall
Max Masters
Steve Selby
Timothy Zuehlke
Todd W. Frederick