Political

The Times Examiner Endorses Common Sense for GCRP

The Times Examiner endorses Sam Manley for Greenville County Republican Party Chairman. It also endorses Joe Dill as GCRP's First Vice Chairman and Julie Hershey as GCRP State Executive Committeewoman. We are proud to put our full support behind these three and know due to their record and experiences they will take GCRP to a level yet to be seen. They will commit to bringing back common sense leadership and cleaning up the divide that has been plaguing the local party for the past two years under its current leadership. More to come ...