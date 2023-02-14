Letters to the Editor

Greenville County GOP's Problem Is Between Its Head and Its Heart

To those on former Greenville County Republican Party Chairman Nate Leupp's "side", there is NO argument you can make that will convince current Greenville County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Davis' supporters, stop trying. These people are so sucked into the religion of Jeff that they try to logic their way out of Jeff claiming Drew is basically the devil incarnate (figuratively) and yet somehow Trump himself choose Drew as VC of the RNC.

To those on Jeff's "side", there is no emotional appeal you can make to convince Nate's supporters, stop trying. However fervent your belief that the republican system in SC is broken you will NEVER convince the long-term members and volunteers to work alongside you, EVER.

There is only one way to fix this mess (and the one thing we can all agree on is that it's a mess). And that is to start over. If you're a jeffite recognize that the other side has more money, more influence and a better understanding of the rules than you. If you're a nateist, recognize that the rules don't appeal to those that have felt burnt by the system for decades, the other side has far more passion than you can ever understand, take your anger over Jeff, multiply it by one hundred and you still won't reach the emotional level that the jeffites have.

In very simple terms this is an argument between the head and the heart.

You want to fix things moving forward? Let SCGOP run Re-org. Show up in your precinct meetings. Participate in Re-Org and for the sincere love of God (not using HIS name in vain) don't vote for anyone that is a jeffite or a nateist. At this point we would be best served voting in a stranger than to keep this fighting going. The only way both sides will be happy is if neither side wins...so help make THAT happen and let's get back to the job of supporting candidates and keeping our state red.