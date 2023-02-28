Letters to the Editor

Letter to the United States Congress

To the United States Congress:

Hear this, O foolish people of Congress, who are without understanding. Whose eyes cannot see and whose ears cannot hear.

For among you are found wicked men; you lie in wait as one who sets snares against the people. Who sets traps against your land. As a cage full of birds, so is congress full of deceit. Because your transgressions are many; your sins are increasing greatly. Should Congress be pardoned for this?

You commit adultery against the people by treacherous means and assemble yourselves as troops against the righteous and the weak. You are like well-fed lusty stallions as one seeking after your neighbor’s wife. Astonishing and horrible things have been committed in this land; the leaders talk falsely; the churches rule by their own power and not by GODs. Should Congress not be punished for these things? Shall not GOD take venges on such a nation of leaders as this? You who have sworn by those who are not gods!

You lie when you say, neither will evil come upon us for America is too strong and powerful. Nor shall we see the sword of war or famine in this nation of ours. The Word is not in you true fully! God hears your words of deceit and will devour you and yours. You have abused your power for personal gain, for with your mouth you show much love, but your hearts pursue your own gain. Shall not revenge be taken on such a nation of leaders as this?

What about all the killings and destruction of other people’s property they worked so hard for? Does not America’s laws say that if you know of evilness being done and speak not to help stop it; you are just as guilty? Well, it uses to. If Congress is above all this, then why do you allow so terrible things to go unpunished? You go so far as to hide these evil deeds. You have not stopped this evilness because you have despised your own people and nation. Should Congress be overlooked and pardoned for their ignorance?

What is your iniquity? It’s gross injustice which has become wickedness and a violation of your duties, and this is called sin! What is sin? Transgression of the law you were appointed by the people to keep, The Constitution of the United States of America, and The Declaration of Independence. But most importantly it goes against the divine law of God! How great of a wrath of GOD will be on the leaders of this land!

You have become great and grown rich. While you go beyond the range of power when you hide the deeds of the wicked and when you do not plead the cause of the weak and helpless. You hold contempt in your hearts and refuse to defend the rights of the innocent. Congress is so full of tricky and deceit that you have become deceived by your own lies into thinking that you are wise through your foolishness. Congress you dwell in the midst of a rebellious house, which has eyes to see but does not see and ears to hear but does not hear; for you are a rebellious house. A house that is divided cannot stand.

You are like wolves tearing the prey, shedding blood, and destroying the people just to get dishonest gain. You have taken treasure and precious things; you have made many widows and you have devoured the people. You have used oppression, committed robbery, and mistreated the innocent and the elderly. Therefore you will have your deeds put on your own heads and your children. You have enriched yourselves at the people’s expense. Repent and turn away from your evil ways or GOD will devour you and yours.

God does according to His will among heaven and earth. So, your judgment will not be your choice for GOD is slow to anger and great in power. He will not acquit the wicked per His word. Who can stand before His indignation? Who can endure the fierceness of His anger? Not me or you! For the heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked; who can know it? GOD says, I, the Lord, searches the heart, I test the mind. And I, GOD will give to every man according to his ways, according to the fruits of his doings. I will not pity nor spare nor have mercy but will destroy the wicked doers. You shall remember your own evil ways and your doings that were not good, You shall loathe yourself in your own sight for your iniquities and for your abomination against ME. The God of ALL.

Daniel gave good advice to his king and so do the people of America gave the same advice to Congress.

Stop your wicked ways and become righteous in the name of Jesus and obey the word of GOD.

Stop your iniquity by showing mercy to the people and the innocent.

But for those who would not listen and walk out of the reading of this letter. Know this, your destruction will be three-fold greater than those who listened but did nothing!

Hear O Congress,

From the people of America.

For we do not serve a dead Savior, for our faith is not dead like yours.