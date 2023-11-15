Community

Dive into Holiday Fun with the South Carolina Aquarium

Festive Dive Shows, Holiday Activities, Santa Sundays and More To Begin November 24

CHARLESTON, S.C. —Beginning November 24, dive into holiday fun with the South Carolina Aquarium. Guests will enjoy festive fun including visits from Santa, special animal programs and more. Kids can even drop off letters for Santa in the Aquarium’s North Pole mailbox and complete a scavenger hunt to receive a prize.

Dive shows featuring festive elves will be happening daily within the deepest saltwater tank in North America, the Great Ocean Tank. Guests may also see animals with new holiday decor in their environment, snacking on frozen “fish pops” or accompanying an educator for up-close animal encounters.

Santa will be visiting the Aquarium during “Santa Sundays” December 3, 10 and 17. Santa visits will take place beginning at 10 a.m. and end promptly at 2 p.m. and are included with general admission tickets or member reservations, with professional photos available for purchase.

Guests can “Feed the RAYndeer” in The Shallows as they give the cownose rays a fishy snack from 10:15 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, while supplies last. Feeding vouchers will be available for purchase at Admissions and the Information Desk.

On select nights starting November 16, the Aquarium will open its doors at dusk for Aquarium Aglow. Guests can venture through the Aquarium's dazzling light spectacular to experience a new view of South Carolina's habitats, from the icy starlight of the mountains to the neon lights of the coast. Aquarium Aglow features Scuba Claus diving in the Great Ocean Tank, multiple frame-worthy photo ops and more. Refreshments will be available for purchase, including a selection of adult beverages. Please note, Aquarium Aglow is not included with general daytime admission tickets.

Anyone can spread holiday cheer while making a difference with gifts that give back! The Aquarium’s gift guide features options for everyone on your list this holiday season with memberships, symbolic animal adoptions and more. A portion of proceeds from every gift on the list goes directly toward fulfilling the Aquarium’s mission, including caring for sick and injured sea turtles, providing education programming for students and continuing critical conservation work throughout the state.

For more information on holiday fun at the South Carolina Aquarium, visit scaquarium.org/holidays.

The South Carolina Aquarium, Charleston's No.1 family attraction, is home to more than 5,000 animals, from river otters and sharks to sea turtles and shorebirds, and represents the rich biodiversity of our state — from the mountains to the sea. Visitors can also get an inside look at the Sea Turtle Care Center™, a working hospital dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of sick and injured sea turtles. While fulfilling its mission to promote education, conservation, and an exceptional visitor experience, the Aquarium also presents sweeping views of the Charleston Harbor along with interactive exhibits and programs for visitors of all ages.

The South Carolina Aquarium is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., with the last entry at 3:30 p.m. On Aquarium Aglow dates, daytime hours are 9 a.m.–4 p.m., with the last entry at 2:30 p.m. The Aquarium is open seven days a week with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, December 25 and a half day on December 24 (open 9 a.m.–noon). Annual Aquarium membership with unlimited visits starts at $99. For more information, call (843) 577-FISH (3474) or visit scaquarium.org.