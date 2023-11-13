Community

Tigerville Christmas Parade Set for December 2

The fourth annual Tigerville Christmas Parade will ring in the holiday season on Saturday, December 2.

“This is a great event for our community,” said Matt Jennings, event organizer and owner of Cherokee Valley Course and Club. “It’s a family atmosphere, and it represents what Tigerville is all about. We love supporting our community churches and NGU.”

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel north from the Highway 414 and Highway 253 intersection to Tigerville Elementary School Road, then back east and south to Highway 414. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Tigerville Fire Department.

The event is organized by various businesses in the local community, with North Greenville University (NGU) as the lead sponsor. The main stage area for the parade will be just east of the Tigerville Road and Chinquapin Road intersection, with food trucks and craft vendors in an NGU parking area directly south of the university’s McCormick House on Tigerville Road.

The parade will include various entries, including church groups, classic tractors and sports cars, NGU student organizations, the Blue Ridge Youth Association, and the NGU Marching Band. It will conclude with the arrival of Santa Claus.

Following the parade, families will have the opportunity to have photos taken with Santa.

Registration to enter the parade will be open until November 25. There will be a vote for Best Overall Float and Best Ensemble at the judges’ booth. The cost for entry is $30, and one winner in each category will be chosen.

The 2023 Parade Committee includes Matthew and Michelle Lindsey, Matt and Renee Jennings, Joe and Kayla Gilreath, Pastor Tim McConnell, and NGU President, Dr. Gene Fant, and First Lady, Lisa Fant.

For more details, follow the Tigerville Christmas Parade on Facebook.