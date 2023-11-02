Community

Local Educator Selected to Join Deep Ocean Exploration Mission Aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus

Local educator Beverly Owens joins expedition team for groundbreaking STEAM initiative exploring deep-sea biology and geology in the Central Pacific Ocean

Shelby, NC - November 1, 2023 — Beverly Owens, science teacher at Cleveland Early College High School, has been selected as a 2023 Science Communication Fellow and will sail aboard Ocean Exploration Trust’s Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus. Owens (who is from Shelby, NC) will join the team aboard E/V Nautilus for 10 days in November. The NA157 expedition will start and end in Honolulu and utilize the deep-water mapping capabilities of E/V Nautilus to survey previously unmapped seafloor in the U.S. EEZ south of the Main Hawaiian Islands. In addition to deep-sea mapping operations, the expedition will also include deployments of the Deep Autonomous Profiler to collect visual, environmental, and eDNA data to enable baseline characterizations of the deep-water environments of this region.

Owens will join the 2023 Nautilus Exploration Program expedition as an expedition communicator bringing the excitement of exploration to learners around the world. Ocean Exploration Trust (OET), a nonprofit founded by Dr. Robert Ballard operates with a mission to explore the ocean, seeking out new discoveries while pushing the boundaries of STEAM education and technological innovation. Over 80% of the global ocean remains unmapped in detail and over 90% remains unexplored.

Owens is one of sixteen Fellows selected nationally this year hailing from schools, science centers, and non-profit organizations across eleven US states and territories. Fellows will join the team on different sea-going expeditions from May to December exploring the Eastern Pacific near British Columbia and the Central Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian Islands, in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, and in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

“In 2015, I was fortunate to serve as a Science Communication Fellow (SCF) during the Gulf of Mexico Technology Exploration expedition, as well as the Panama Canal Crossing,” says Owens. “I am honored to be back on the E/V Nautilus serving as a Lead SCF during the Hawai’i Mapping Expedition. For a science teacher, being involved in current scientific research and connecting with scientists and field experts can have such a positive and long lasting impact. During my time at sea, I’m looking forward to conducting live interactions with students from North Carolina, and beyond!”

Our community and the public can engage with Owens via Nautilus Live, a 24-hour live-streaming web portal bringing expeditions from the field to explorers on shore via telepresence technology at NautilusLive.org and via social media. Owens will participate in daily live audio commentary and question-and-answer sessions through the Nautilus Live website from sea. Ashore, she will also engage in various community outreach events and activities throughout the team to engage students and families in learning about the ocean. Local schools can also schedule free, live one-on-one Q&A sessions with explorers on the ship in English or ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language).

“Science Communication Fellows bring expertise as educators and storytellers to work alongside scientists and engineers and make discoveries about the planet. We are proud to elevate these role models for learners, with a particular focus on reaching communities who have been historically marginalized from STEAM and maritime fields”, said Megan Cook, OET’s Director of Education and Outreach.

The OET Science Communication Fellowship brings formal and informal educators onboard to engage students and the public in the wonders of ocean exploration, sharing discoveries from the 2023 mission, as well as aspects of daily life aboard a working exploration vessel. Fellows develop their science communication skills and spend several weeks as a crucial part of the team aboard E/V Nautilus. Fellows bring ocean exploration back to their home communities by incorporating their experience into classroom lesson plans, community presentation events, and informal educational opportunities.

“One of the major goals of our Nautilus Exploration Program is to motivate the next generation of explorers in STEAM fields,” said Allison Fundis, OET’s Chief Operating Officer, “we are very excited to provide educators and students with the direct experience in ocean exploration while allowing them the opportunity to share that experience with their peers around the world.”

OET promotes science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) education around the world using the excitement of exploration and innovation to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

"Ocean exploration is fascinating; there are so many things that are waiting to be discovered. I’m really looking forward to sharing my Nautilus experience with teachers and students, and serving as an ocean ambassador to help inspire future explorers, scientists, and engineers," says Beverly Owens.

About Ocean Exploration Trust

Ocean Exploration Trust was founded in 2008 by Dr. Robert Ballard to explore the ocean, seeking out new discoveries in the fields of geology, biology, maritime history, and archaeology while pushing the boundaries of STEAM education and technological innovation. Our international program is launched from aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, offering live exploration to participants on shore and the public via live video, audio, and data feeds. Learn more about Ocean Exploration Trust.

The 2023 Nautilus Expedition is sponsored by NOAA Ocean Exploration via the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute, Ocean Networks Canada, the Office of Naval Research, and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. OET education program sponsors and partners for 2023 include the Office of Naval Research, the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, CITGO, and the Phil Stephenson Foundation. Learn more about our partners and sponsors.

About Beverly Owens

Beverly Owens has over 20 years of experience as a science educator. She graduated from Cleveland Community College, and received her Bachelor and Master’s degrees from Gardner-Webb University. Owens is a lifelong learner who loves exploring and getting to “do” science as much as she loves teaching science. She is a National Board Certified Teacher, a National Geographic Certified Educator, an NEA Global Learning Fellow, and a Burroughs Wellcome Fund Career Awardee. Owens recently co-authored a book about 3D printing with MakerBot, and has published several articles through National Geographic Education and the American Association of Chemistry Teachers. When she isn’t teaching, Owens can be found exploring the world of science - learning about deep sea habitats on scientific research ships, studying subseafloor sedimentology in Hawaii, learning about rainforests in Belize, or digging dinosaurs in Wyoming. She and her husband, Scott, and their daughter, Emma, reside in Cleveland County, NC. Learn more about Lead Science Communication Fellow, Beverly Owens, at the Nautilus Live Team page.