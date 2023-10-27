Community

Greenville Second Annual Walk for Water is on Saturday, November 4

Walkers Will Come Together in Greenville to Raise Awareness and Funds for the Global Water Crisis Impacting 2 Billion People Around the World

The Greenville volunteer team of Water Mission is hosting its Second Annual Walk for Water on Saturday, November 4 to raise awareness about the global water crisis and the work of Water Mission. Today, this crisis leaves more than 2 billion people around the world without access to clean, safe water.

In many countries, women and children walk more than three miles each day to retrieve water for their families that is often unsafe to drink. By joining the Walk for Water, participants will experience walking several miles with a bucket of water and help Water Mission provide accessible, lifesaving safe water solutions for communities in need around the world.

This year, walkers will gather at Furman University at 10:00 a.m. to walk three miles around campus and end with a family friendly event with DJ, food trucks, kids' activities, a bounce house, and a chance to learn more about the global water crisis.

I’m driven by a deep sense of compassion for those who lack this most basic resource for survival, clean water. I’ve devoted much of my life as a teacher and professor to addressing issues surrounding literacy, but the global water crisis predates literacy issues in scope and intention. If we want girls to be educated—and we know that the education of girls is the key to breaking cycles of poverty and injustice—then everyone must have access to water and sanitation.” - Dr. Linda Karges-Bone, a 10-plus year Walk for Water team captain

Online registration is now open at walkforwater.com/Greenville where participants can sign up individually, join an existing team, or start their own walk team.

EVENT DETAILS

What: WALK FOR WATER GREENVILLE When: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4 at 10 a.m. (Walkers are encouraged to register online)

Where: FURMAN UNIVERSITY at 3300 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC

Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for youth 13-17, children 12 and under are free

Register: www.walkforwater.com/greenville

-------------------------------

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for more than 7 million people in 57 countries. Water Mission has over 400 staff members working in its headquarters and around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa; Asia; North, South, and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating for 15 years consecutive years, a distinction shared by only 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or X.