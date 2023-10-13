Community

In a Post-Roe America, it is Critical the Pro-life Community Engage and Openly Share the Message of Hope and Life in the Public Square

BOISE, Idaho -- Stanton Healthcare showed the way forward by recently participating in the Boise State University Homecoming Parade.



Stanton's 37-foot, state-of-the-art, women's mobile medical unit and staff were featured in the parade.

To participate in the Boise State Homecoming Parade, a group must be sponsored by a student. Stanton Healthcare was sponsored by a BSU student with the Bronco Catholic Association.



Thousands who lined the streets for the parade had a chance to personally hear about Stanton Healthcare's incredible work that aims to ensure every woman facing an unexpected pregnancy in a post-Roe America will have access to life-affirming, quality care, compassionate resources, and tangible support.

Linda Thomas, Stanton Healthcare's Director of Community Outreach, states:

"Stanton Healthcare is committed to providing exceptional medical care, resources, and hope to women facing unexpected pregnancies. Recently, our state-of-the-art, AAAHC-accredited Stanton Mobile Medical Clinic along with our Stanton team participated in the Boise State University Homecoming Parade. While there, we interacted with hundreds of people in the community who were excited to learn who we are and what we offer to women and their children."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, shares:

"In a post-Roe America, it is imperative the pro-life movement educate and share with millions of Americans who we are, what we believe, and how we are serving women.

"Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June of 2022, Stanton Healthcare has engaged in scores of public events that have included community and business leaders, elected officials, students, pastors and faith leaders, refugee and native American communities, public gatherings, symposiums, and also launched an extensive billboard, radio and social media campaign."

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, comments: