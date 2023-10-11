Community

10th Annual Free Faith Summit Child Abuse Prevention Seminar

SOUTH PADRE, Texas -- The 10th Annual Free Faith Summit Child Abuse Prevention Seminar is set to take place on November 10th, bringing together a diverse group of professionals and faith-based communities in the fight against child abuse and neglect.

The Faith Summit aims to bridge the gap between faith communities and the fight against child abuse by offering access to quality speakers and valuable resources. With this collaboration, churches and religious organizations are empowered to play an active role in combating child abuse and providing support to those affected.

"We believe that by adding the Faith Summit element, we can foster a sense of collective responsibility in our communities and mobilize a united front against child abuse and neglect," said Janet Magee, founder of Blue Sunday Child Abuse Prevention.

The 10th Annual Faith Summit Child Abuse Prevention Seminar is made possible through the generous support of sponsors such as the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation, Valley Baptist Health System, CAEP – Child Abuse Education Program, H-E-B Helping Here, and the Blue Sunday Child Abuse Prevention Initiative. Their commitment to this cause ensures that this event continues to make a significant impact in the field of child abuse prevention.

For more information about the seminar, including registration details and the full list of sponsors, please visit www.faithsummit.net.



SOURCE Blue Sunday Child Abuse Prevention