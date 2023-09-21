Community

Elect Patti Black as Water Commissioner

Dear Blue Ridge Rural Water Community,

My name is Patti Black. I have been a member of Blue Ridge Rural Water for many decades. I am excited to share my vision for our future, one that brings new ideas and fresh perspectives to the ever-increasing complex and evolving challenges we face as a community. Here are the exciting ideas I am eager to implement:

Infrastructure Modernization: Aging infrastructure can lead to water quality and supply issues. I am committed to investing in our water delivery systems, ensuring reliability, and improving overall efficiency. Community Engagement: Your input is extremely important and invaluable to me. You deserve someone who will include you in the decision-making process. Making sure your needs and concerns are heard and addressed. Emergency Preparedness: In an ever-changing world, being prepared is essential. We need plans that ensure you have access to essential water services in times of crisis.

As a native of the area and have been actively involved in the community throughout those years.

I worked 29 years at State Auto in Greer, with the majority of that time being a claims adjustor. Through critical thinking, I had to investigate, evaluate, and negate property, casualty, and worker’s compensation claims. After State Auto, I worked for CPW in Greer. In that position, I gained inside expertise about the operations of a public utilities company (water, power, and gas).

From 1998 to 2009 I was an elected Commissioner for Lake Cunningham Fire Department. As a public servant, I participated in the hiring process. In addition, I assisted in managing a budget exceeding two million dollars.

If elected, I look forward to using my background and expertise to help Blue Ridge Rural Water Company continue to be efficient and beneficial for the community. Together, we can shape a brighter future for our community.

The Annual Meeting will be on Thursday, October 10th, 6:00 pm at Blue Ridge High School, 2151 Fews Chapel Rd. You may vote in person or via proxy.

Thank you for your support and let’s make a difference together!