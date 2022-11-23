Community

Third Annual Tigerville Christmas Parade Set for Dec. 3

Tigerville residents will kick off the holiday season with the third annual Tigerville Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The parade, which begins at 10 a.m., will proceed north from the Highway 414 and Highway 253 intersection to Tigerville Elementary School Road, then back east and south to Highway 414. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Tigerville Fire Department.

The event is organized by various businesses in the local community, with North Greenville University (NGU) as lead sponsor. The main stage area for the parade will be just east of the Tigerville Road and Chinquapin Road intersection, with food options in an NGU parking area directly south of the university’s McCormick House on Tigerville Road.

The parade will include an array of entries, including church groups, classic tractors and sports cars. It will conclude with the arrival of Santa Claus. Following the parade, families will have the opportunity to have photos made with Santa.

There are three ways to support the festival: register to enter the parade, bring your family to watch it on the route, and vote for the Best Overall Float and Best Ensemble at the judges’ booth. If you cannot attend, you may sponsor or donate by sending your contribution, payable to Dark Corner Ag Alliance, to 450 Cherokee Valley Way, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.

Parade participants may enter under two categories: Best Overall Vehicle/Float, and Best Ensemble. The cost for entry is $30, and one winner in each category will be chosen.

The deadline to enter is Saturday, November 26.

To register, please contact Matt Jennings at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or 440.371.3512. The 2022 Parade Committee includes Matthew and Michelle Lindsey, Matthew and Renee Jennings, Joe and Kayla Gilreath, Pastor Tim McConnell, and NGU President and First Lady Dr. Gene and Lisa Fant.

For more details, follow the Tigerville Christmas Parade on Facebook.

