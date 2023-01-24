Community

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution Launches National Campaign to Protect Pro-life Medical Clinics and Centers from Being Harassed and Attacked

WASHINGTON -- The campaign is called #NotFakeToMe and Stanton will discuss their plans at a news conference outside of the office of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday, January 19, at 11:30 a.m.



Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez's office is located in 205 Cannon House Office Building.



As part of the #NotFakeToMe Campaign, women and their children who were helped and supported by Stanton Healthcare during an unexpected pregnancy will go into the office of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to share their personal stories and invite her to visit Stanton's flagship medical clinic in Meridian, Idaho.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, pro-life centers have been subjected to violent physical attacks and threatening messages. Some members of Congress have condemned pregnancy medical clinics and resource centers, referred to them as 'fake clinics' and have called for their regulation or closure.



#NotFakeToMe is organized by Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution which is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, comments:

"Stanton is launching our #NotFakeToMe campaign to ensure our centers, and thousands around the country, are protected against violent physical attacks and also from intimidation and harassment from members of Congress.



"It is important for Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to hear the personal stories of our mothers and children, so she can fully understand our commitment to women and the incredible services and care we provide.

"Stanton is inviting Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to tour our fully accredited medical clinic so she can see firsthand how we serve women with unexpected pregnancies by providing professional medical care, practical and emotional support, women's wellness care and an outreach to refugee and marginalized communities.

"Stanton's hope is that we can find areas of unity to help empower more women in our communities when they face an unexpected pregnancy."

