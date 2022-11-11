Political

After the Midterm Elections, Pro-life Leaders to Hold Protest and News Conference in Front of the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Pregnancy Resource Center that was Recently Firebombed

WASHINGTON -- Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution will be calling for the Biden Administration to end their attacks on the pro-life movement while affirming our commitment to peacefully end the violence of abortion.

The name of the event is, "We Will Not Be Silenced," and will be held on Tuesday, November 15, at 1:00 p.m. at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ is located at 950 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20530.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of the Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, states:

"Since May 2, life-affirming centers like Stanton Healthcare and churches all across American have been subjected to violent and hateful attacks because of their pro-life beliefs and values.

"In fact, like so many other centers, Stanton had to spend thousands of dollars to hire private security firms to protect our clients and staff from fire bombing, vandalism, death threats and other acts of violence. Yet, not one arrest has been made to stop this violence – while scores of peaceful pro-life advocates are being arrested.

"We gather at the Department of Justice to call for the Biden Administration to end their attacks against the pro-life movement and reaffirm our commitment to passionately and peacefully work to end the violence of abortion. Our message to President Biden is clear: 'We Will Not Be Silenced.'"

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, adds:

"The Biden Administration and federal law enforcement have declared war on pro-life activists, life-affirming centers and churches. "Scores of peaceful pro-life advocates, like Mark Houck, have been arrested by armed FBI agents, intimidated and harassed by the Biden Administration. President Biden's failure to personally condemn this violence has allowed a target to be placed on the back of the entire pro-life community.

"By politicizing the Department of Justice and FBI against the pro-life movement, the Biden Administration has shown they are only concerned about violence against communities, organizations and ideologies they agree with and politically support. We call upon President Biden to stop weaponizing federal law enforcement as we send a powerful message that the pro-life community will never be bullied or intimidated into silence."

SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution