Political

Statements on California's Proposition 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- "We are extremely disappointed and saddened that Proposition 1 has passed in California. Despite strong support for some limits on abortion, the majority of California voters chose death over life. We will continue to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. It's not acceptable for California to become America's graveyard for the unborn." -- Karen England and Gina Gleason, Co-Directors for Stop Prop 1

"Perhaps more than anything, the loss of Proposition 1 is a revelation of just how irrelevant the church at large is in California. This reality is due to the lack of pastors understanding of what the calling to the pulpit means. We must not only preach the gospel to the lost but sadly there's a profound disconnect at making disciples. Jesus said, 'Let your light so shine before the world,' and we did not. The California Christian community failed to show up to defend the unborn child, but for the few who did—their consciences are clear before the Lord." -- Pastor Jack Hibbs, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills

We are a non-profit organization that relies solely on the generous giving from the many people, churches, and organizations that support us.



Stand with us and support our work with a generous financial gift today.



--------------------------------

SOURCE Stop Prop 1