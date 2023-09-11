News

South Carolina Aquarium Announces Return of Aquarium Aglow

Tickets on Sale Now for This Holiday Light Celebration

Holiday magic returns to the Lowcountry at Aquarium Aglow! On select nights this November–December, the South Carolina Aquarium will open its doors at dusk for a dazzling light spectacular.

The Aquarium has announced that the addition of new elements will amaze visitors, alongside appearances from everyone’s favorite guest: Scuba Claus! There will be plenty of frame-worthy photo ops, festive refreshments (including adult beverages) available for purchase and some jolly new surprises this year. From the icy starlight of the mountains to the neon lights of the coast, let wildlife lead the way to celebration this holiday season.

Aquarium Aglow opens to the public on Thursday, November 16, and runs 5:30–9:30 p.m. on select dates through the end of the year. The Aglow season will conclude with a family friendly New Year's Eve celebration, details of which will be announced later this fall.

Entry to Aquarium Aglow is not included with daytime admission tickets. Aquarium Aglow ticket prices vary; the Aquarium recommends planning ahead to guarantee the best price. Aquarium members enjoy 20% off Aquarium Aglow ticket prices.

For more information regarding Aquarium Aglow, including a list of all event dates, visit scaquarium.org/aglow.

About the South Carolina Aquarium:



The South Carolina Aquarium, Charleston's No.1 family attraction, is home to more than 5,000 animals, from river otters and sharks to sea turtles and shorebirds, and represents the rich biodiversity of our state — from the mountains to the sea. Visitors can also get an inside look at the Sea Turtle Care Center™, a working hospital dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of sick and injured sea turtles. While fulfilling its mission to promote education, conservation, and an exceptional visitor experience, the Aquarium also presents sweeping views of the Charleston Harbor along with interactive exhibits and programs for visitors of all ages.

The South Carolina Aquarium is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., with the last entry at 3:30 p.m. On Aquarium Aglow dates, daytime hours are 9 a.m.–4 p.m., with the last entry at 2:30 p.m. The Aquarium is open seven days a week with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, December 25 and a half day on December 24 (open 9 a.m.–noon). Annual Aquarium membership with unlimited visits starts at $99. For more information, call (843) 577-FISH (3474) or visit scaquarium.org.