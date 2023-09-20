News

Easley Crumbl Cookies Opens on September 22nd

EASLEY, SC — Easley is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, September 22nd, when locally owned and operated Easley Crumbl Cookies, located at 128 Rolling Hills Circle, Suit B Easley, SC 29640, opens its doors.

Store owner Paul Gallucci can’t wait to serve delicious treats to Easley cookie connoisseurs in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. The store is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays and 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.

Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing over 50 career opportunities to Easley locals.

The grand opening week menu will consist of six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors, including Crumbl's award-winning Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk. For future weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening. Starting Wednesday, September 27th, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App or online at crumblcookies.com. Customers can also enjoy a new feature on the Crumbl App called the Cookie Journal, where they can rate and track cookies, share their tasty takes with other Crumbl reviewers, and earn Badges! Download the award-winning Crumbl App and start reviewing cookies and collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.

------------------------

ABOUT THE OWNERS

Paul Gallucci, along with his wife Robyn, currently operate five Crumbl locations in Greenville, Simpsonville, Lexington, Spartanburg (SC), and Matthews (NC). Operating Crumbl stores has allowed them to pursue their passion for serving people and bringing joy to customers with the best cookies in the world. Since opening their first location in Greenville, they have fielded many requests from loyal customers requesting to open a location in Spartanburg.

Paul and Robyn Gallucci have spent months perfecting the Easley location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. “We are so excited to be able to bring Crumbl closer to those loyal fans, while introducing the rest of the great people of this vibrant and growing city to our amazing cookies!” Paul said.

Together with his crew, Paul is thrilled to finally open Crumbl Easley’s doors to bring the people of Easley together over a box of the best cookies in the world.

------------------------

ABOUT CRUMBL

Crumbl Cookies's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just under six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 850 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors everyweek, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.