Community

The Building Center, Inc. expands further in South Carolina

PINEVILLE, N.C. (PRWEB) - The Building Center, Inc. completed the purchase of Dixie Lumber Company, Inc. in Easley South Carolina on July 22, 2022.

The acquisition provides The Building Center, Inc. with additional access to upstate South Carolina and the fast-growing Greenville market. Dixie Lumber Company, Inc. has provided building materials and hardware to builders, remodelers, and homeowners for the past 79 years.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue to make inroads and build relationships with builders and remodelers in upstate South Carolina. Dixie Lumber Company, Inc. has been in business since 1943, owners CE Lawton and Todd Merriss have built a great team over the years and have a wonderful reputation for service,” said Skip Norris, President of The Building Center, Inc.

Founded in 1977 by Ed Norris, The Building Center, Inc. is one of the country’s largest privately held building material suppliers. The Building Center, Inc. has multiple operations throughout the Carolinas: two truss plants, two custom millwork operations, and six active lumberyards. This marks the fifth acquisition for the company in the last six years.