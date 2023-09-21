Religious

Pastor David Gallemore Celebrated 40th Anniversary at Rock Springs Baptist

Upstate Pastor Is Presented The Order of the Palmetto from SC Governor

Sunday, September 10th during the morning service at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley (RSBC), SC Senator Rex Rice (District 2 in Pickens County) presented in special recognition to Pastor David Gallemore for his 40th Anniversary as Pastor of RSBC. After jokingly referring to himself being nervous as a Presybertian in front of a Baptist pastor and recognizing his military service for our country, Sen. Rice presented to Pastor David Gallemore a South Carolina Senate Congratulatory Resolution on behalf of his 40th Anniversary as Pastor of RSBC. Rice said that not only do you have over 6,000 members to look over, but you have a large community that knows you well and knows you as an anchor to this community.

Sen. Rice recognized that RSBC and Pastor Gallemore have a Godly Conservative impact on the most Conservative community in South Carolina. He says when in Columbia he is proud to know that his district is not only one of the most Conservative in the state but in the United States and in his mind there is no question about it.

On behalf of Governor Henry McMaster, Sen. Rice also presented Pastor Gallemore The Order of the Palmetto which is presented to those who have gone above and beyond their call of duty in South Carolina and its communities. The Order of the Palmetto is the highest civilian honor awarded by the governor of South Carolina . It is awarded to South Carolinians who demonstrate extraordinary lifetime achievement, service, and contributions of national or statewide significance.

That evening during the evening service, Easley Administrator Tommy Holcombe and Mayor Butch Womack presented a Proclamation of Commendation on behalf of the City of Easley to Pastor David Gallemore in honor of his 40th Anniversary as Pastor and his service as a leader in the community, county and beyond.

Also, the Administrator and Mayor announced that the City of Easley has declared Sunday, September 10th, 2023 as the Rev. Charles David Gallemore Day within the city and encourages all citizens of Easley to acknowledge this special occasion.

Pastor David Gallemore, a City View native, was installed as pastor of RSBC on September 11, 1983. He had pastored in Florida for the previous five years and came back home to become RSBC's pastor and has no plans to quit.