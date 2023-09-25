Religious

March for the Martyrs to Advocate for Persecuted Christians on September 30th in Washington D.C.

"This march serves as a tangible way to stand in solidarity with persecuted Christians– to raise our voices where theirs have been silenced."

WASHINGTON -- For the Martyrs, a nonprofit organization advocating for religious freedom and persecuted Christians, will host its annual March for the Martyrs on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The event aims to raise awareness about the increasing crisis of Christian persecution globally and promote religious freedom.

Event Details

Date: September 30, 2023

Time: Kick-off at 3:00 PM

Location: Freedom Plaza, Washington D.C.

"The March for the Martyrs is more than an event; it's a declaration that we will not turn a blind eye to the suffering of our brothers and sisters in faith. This march serves as a tangible way to stand in solidarity with persecuted Christians– to raise our voices where theirs have been silenced. We invite you to join us in Washington D.C. on September 30th and take a stand for religious freedom and human dignity," said Gia Chacon, founder and CEO of For the Martyrs.



About the Event

The March will commence at 3:00 PM on the Freedom Plaza with a kick-off rally featuring keynote speakers, activists, and religious leaders. The procession will then move through the streets of Washington D.C., concluding with a Night of Prayer for the Persecuted at the Capital Hilton. During this powerful evening, attendees will hear from survivors of persecution, experts on Christian Persecution, and come together in a communal prayer for those who suffer for their faith. This year's speakers include Marziyeh Amirizadeh, survivor of Christian persecution in Iran; Robert Avetsiyan, Representative of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic in the United States of America; Richard Ghazal, Executive Director of In Defense of Christians; and Isabel Brown, Christian Commentator. This year's event will put a spotlight on the challenges faced by persecuted Christians in Armenia, Iran, and Nigeria.



Capitol Hill Day of Advocacy

Prior to the March, on September 29th, For the Martyrs will partner with In Defense of Christians for a Capitol Hill Day of Advocacy. This day is dedicated to engaging with lawmakers to advocate for policies that protect religious freedom and persecuted Christians. Participants will have the opportunity to attend briefings and engage in discussions with policymakers.



Why This Matters

Despite the urgent crisis of Christian persecution, the issue is often overlooked or ignored by mainstream media and within communities of faith. According to Open Doors US, the number of Christians persecuted for their faith has continued to rise, making this event ever more crucial.



Who Should Attend

Members of faith communities, human rights activists, politicians, and anyone interested in advocating for religious freedom are encouraged to participate in this important march.



About Gia Chacon

Gia Chacon is the founder of For the Martyrs and has been a leading voice for persecuted Christians around the world. Chacon has traveled extensively to the Middle East to provide aid directly to persecuted communities. Her advocacy work has been featured in media outlets such as Fox News, CBN News, The Daily Caller, The Epoch Times, The Christian Post, EWTN, and Catholic News Agency.



About For the Martyrs

For the Martyrs is a nonprofit organization that seeks to raise awareness about the crisis of Christian persecution, advocate for religious freedom, and provide aid to suffering Christians. Learn more by visiting www.forthemartyrs.com/march23.



SOURCE For the Martyrs