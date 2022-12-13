News

New Book from Former State Legislator Provides a Path for American Renewal

CARY, N.C. -- The Hon. Sam Rohrer has launched a new book: "America's Roadmap to Renewal: The Answer to Past Prayers and the Hope for the Future."

This crucial book comes at a time when there is no longer a healthy fear of God and a respect for His moral law in America. America has redefined morality in the spheres of marriage, human sexuality, and the right to life, turning its back on the God who has created us, blessed us, and given us all that we have.

Many of the events that are taking place today are evidence of God's judgments and, in His mercy, wake-up calls. Will America heed these warnings and return to God?

"America's Roadmap to Renewal: The Answer to Past Prayers and the Hope for the Future" presents the way for America to return to God. Readers are asked to consider what impact these principles should make on their life, and what changes they should implement in order to return to God.

"It's no accident our nation was once so blessed. It is not possible blessing can return or America can ever become "great again" without a Return to God and His Plan for a Blessed nation." – Sam Rohrer

Sam Rohrer is a former businessman, former state legislator, and current president of the American Pastors Network. He served for sixteen years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on the House Education Committee, where he fought for parental rights in education and authored the Education Improvement Tax Credit scholarship. Sam was recognized with awards from numerous organizations.

A regular guest on national radio and TV, Sam Rohrer is a co-host of a daily radio program, Stand in the Gap Today; host of a one-hour weekend program, Stand in the Gap Weekend; and host of the Stand in the Gap Minute, a daily one-minute feature also aired nationally. In 2016, Sam began to host the weekly, national Stand In the Gap TV program along with co-host, Pastor Isaac Crockett now in syndication around the nation.

For interviews and additional information, Sam Rohrer can be reached at (610) 901-3607.

------------------

SOURCE American Pastor's Network