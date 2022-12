News

Minnesota: Ground Zero for Communism in America

Trevor Loudon and host Ron Branstner unravel the origins of the Communist movement in Minnesota through the makings of private-public partnerships and the refugee/immigrant infiltration.



The origins of the Minnesota Communist party dates back to the 1900’s as the immigrants from Finland set up a Bolshevik ideology, which is remnant to this date.



Minnesota is at the heart of the globalist’s plan for a one world government and world domination.