Videos

Minnesota, Birth of a Revolution

The Communist Party found its rebirth in 2023 within the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (“DFL”). With its complete control of both houses and governorship, the stage is set for an all-out attack on our liberties.



Minnesota is the birthplace of communist Gus Hall and the progressive Senator Paul Wellstone. As Democrats advance their socialist agenda with lightening speed, they trample over Constitutional law, push through driver’s licenses for illegals, and green light late-term abortions up through the third trimester.