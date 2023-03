Videos

Minnesota: Lies, Deception and Political Theater

Researcher Trevor Louden unravels the Communist movement in Minnesota by exposing Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and their connections to subversive groups.

These two politicians, along with a host of others gain a foothold on dismantling America’s republic from within.

After years of research and investigation, Trevor’s books and documentaries expose the real truth of the underground world of political deception and hidden alliances.