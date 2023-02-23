Videos

"ReWilding" Green's New Scheme to Control the People

“ReWilding” is the new scheme to take control over vast quantities of U.S. land, and push people out.

Using emotional techniques rather than facts to enlist the American people, this scheme seeks to create people-free corridors for wolves and beavers devoid of humans — running all the way from Canada to Mexico.

Margaret Byfield of American Stewards joins Kathleen for a second interview to reveal why it’s not about conservation, it’s about control, and when they control the land, they control the people.

Find more about ReWilding and 30×30 at the American Stewards here.