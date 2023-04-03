Political

Projecting!! Will the Real Terrorist Please Stand?

In Episode 12 of Islam in America, Ron Branstner and Shahram Hadian discuss the hate rhetoric recently expressed on the Minnesota State Capitol floor.



Historic language by a Democrat State Representative, (Muslim) Omar Fateh, projected terror language while invoking dissension on his fellow colleagues across the aisle.



This skill set of projecting their own crimes and name calling their opponent is masterfully and artfully creative, even their victims (Republicans) fall victim to the Stockholm Syndrome of obeying and stifling speech.



Islam defines itself as submission, relinquishing one’s liberties for the good of their god. His views mirror a political structure which Islam subscribes too. A 1400-year-old playbook of war and political maneuvering.



Is this free speech? You be the judge.