Retired NBC News and Today Show Correspondent Bob Dotson to Give Lecture at NGU

Retired NBC News and Today Show Correspondent Bob Dotson will present the lecture "Behind the Media Mirror: A Lifetime Search for Ordinary Americans Doing Extraordinary Things" on Tuesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Hamlin Recital Hall on North Greenville University's Tigerville Campus.

Dotson often jokes, "I've been in more hotel rooms than the Gideon Bible." But after 40 years of crisscrossing the United States for NBC Nightly News and the Today Show, he might be right. Dotson's "American Story" series brought tales of true-life heroes to millions of television viewers, always focusing on the people who make the country work rather than the dysfunction that sometimes dominates the news.

Since retiring from NBC in 2015 and later settling in Greenville, Dotson remains in high demand, teaching his principles of storytelling to the next generation, including college and graduate students, and serving as a mentor and standard-bearer for professional journalists around the world.

Dotson brings his stories and memories of life on the road to the North Greenville University campus on March 1 as an NGU School of Communication guest. He will share his television work and lessons learned across decades of storytelling and tell how everyday Americans shaped his understanding and hope for our future. The evening will include questions and answers with the audience and a chance to meet Mr. Dotson and pick up a signed copy of his bestselling book, "American Story."

The lecture is part of the University Cultural Events Series for NGU students, but admission is free and open to the general public. No tickets are required.

