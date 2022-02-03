Education

Greenville Resident Graduates from WGU

On January 29, online nonprofit Western Governors University held a virtual commencement ceremony celebrating the resiliency and dedication of new graduates who have earned bachelor’s or master’s degrees in recent months. Among the more than 600 graduates participating in the ceremony was Kyla Swift from Greenville who received a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instruction.





Since November 2021, more than 7,000 WGU students nationwide have completed their degree programs, joining more than 261,000 alumni who have graduated from WGU since its founding in 1997. Some 336 undergraduate and 330 graduate degree recipients from 46 states participated in the ceremony. More than 5,200 WGU alumni live in South Carolina.

WGU is a nonprofit, online university that was founded by 19 U.S. governors. However, WGU is a private university, not a state university. WGU developed out of a vision for the future of higher education that emerged among the governors of the Western Governors Association (hence our name), but WGU operates independently with its own governance structure. This allows us to keep our focus on students, following the vision that got us started.