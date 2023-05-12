Education

NGU's National Championship Baseball Team Recognized at State Capitol

North Greenville University’s (NGU) 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship baseball team was recognized on the floor of the South Carolina House of Representatives in Columbia on April 27.

District 17 Representative Mike Burns welcomed the team to the historic State Capitol, recalling a run that ended in the program’s first national title.

“You’ve got to understand, there’s over 300 members in NCAA Division II,” Burns said.

“(NGU’s) baseball team was 54-10 last year, went through undefeated in the World Series in Cary, North Carolina, and brought the NCAA Division II National Title home to South Carolina, and specifically to Tigerville, South Carolina.”

Burns recognized members of the North Greenville coaching staff, including head coach Landon Powell, who was named Division II National Coach of the Year in 2022.

“These coaches do an outstanding job,” Burns said. “Thank you for your hard work.”

Burns also recognized right-handed pitcher Reece Fields, who took home Most Valuable Player honors for NGU during the 2022 World Series, and John Michael Faile, who was a Triple Crown winner in Conference Carolinas in 2022, leading the league in batting average (.427), home runs (16) and RBI (86).

Powell said he was appreciative of the recognition and what it means for his team.

“It’s a really cool moment for the guys,” Powell said. “Any time you get to re-live the National Championship and remember those days, it’s special, but to get to do it at the state capitol with so much history, it’s a moment these guys will always remember.”

Currently 44-8 on the season, the North Greenville baseball team is in a position to earn a high seed in the 2023 NCAA tournament. A selection show for the Division II NCAA Tournament will be held on May 14.

“I am thankful to our local politicians who were instrumental in making arrangements for our baseball team to be recognized at the state capitol for winning the NCAA Division II Baseball National Championship,” said NGU Athletic Director Jan McDonald. “It was indeed an honor for our coaches, players and North Greenville University. I am confident they will remember this recognition for a lifetime.”