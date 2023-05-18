Education

BJU Board of Trustees Appoints Acting CEO

The Bob Jones University Board of Trustees today appointed Dr. Alan Benson acting CEO, effective May 17, 2023.

Benson joined the University leadership in 2018 and has been serving as executive vice president for student development and ministry advancement. He earned a BA in Bible (1992) and a MMin (2009) from BJU, a MDiv from Louisiana Baptist Theological Seminary in 2011 and a DMin in Expository Preaching from BJU Seminary (2020). Before coming to BJU, he served in senior pastoral ministry for 25 years in Florida, North Carolina and Illinois. At BJU, he has made significant contributions to student leadership development and the total BJU student experience, and he has expanded the offerings of BJU Seminary.

Teaming with Benson will be Dr. Gary Weier and Dr. Bruce McAllister.

Weier is provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. He holds BA (1988) and MA (1990) degrees in speech communication from BJU and received a PhD (1996) in communication from Purdue University, where he studied communication and political science. He serves on the Board of the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools and the Board of the BJU Education Group. He has participated in accreditation visits at nearly a dozen colleges and universities.

McAllister is director of ministry relations at GFA Missions where he oversees church planting and development and provides church staffing assistance. McAllister earned four degrees from BJU: a BA in Bible in 1977, a MA in Pastoral Studies in 1979, a MDiv in 1988 and a DMin in 1995. Previously, he served as director of ministry relations and director of ministerial training and outreach at BJU for over forty years. Through his work, he taught and counseled thousands of BJU students preparing for the ministry.

“We are confident this is the right team to lead the University through this time of transition,” said BJU Board Chairman Dr. Sam Dawson. “They will oversee all aspects of the University, collaborating with the administration to provide leadership to the faculty, staff and students.”

“Appointing an acting CEO will give the Board of Trustees time to solicit qualified applicants, conduct interviews, and strategically evaluate candidates for the permanent position,” said Dawson. “We trust God will guide our steps as we look for the individual who will lead the University as we approach our century mark.”

The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees will comprise the search committee and will initiate the search for a new president shortly. Candidate qualifications, the process for nominating candidates, and periodic status updates will be available on the BJU website when the presidential search is officially announced.