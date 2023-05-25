Education

Virginia Homeschool Convention Celebrates 40 Years

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands will gather in Richmond to celebrate the 40th Annual Virginia Homeschool Convention. Keynotes Kirk Cameron, S.D. Smith, and Daniel Craig head a speaker line-up of 30+ speakers covering 150+ workshop topics, including getting started, homeschooling high school, transitioning from public school, entrepreneurship, cultural relevance, working and homeschooling, homeschool vision, practical how-tos, and more.



Happening June 8, 9, and 10 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, the Virginia Homeschool Convention is hosted by Home Educators Association of Virginia.

The event offers free open-to-the-public workshops on Thursday, June 8, from noon to 5 p.m. These free workshops include three "How-To-Begin Homeschooling" sessions in English and Spanish and free shopping opportunities afterward that offer materials for homeschooling families, including books, curricula, games, puzzles, kits, and hands-on activities for all ages. Spanish-speaking welcome guides will also be on site.



"HEAV has served Virginia homeschool families for 40 years, and we've seen unprecedented growth," says Anne Miller, HEAV president and executive director. "In the last ten years, homeschooling in Virginia has grown 68.7% -- with a net 28.43% growth over pre-pandemic levels!



"Two of the fastest-growing homeschool segments are in Black and Hispanic families--16.1% and 12.1%, respectively--according to a US Census Bureau 2020 survey.*



"This three-day event gives new and experienced homeschoolers inspiration, encouragement curricula, and learning tools. They also get the opportunity to connect to thousands of others who educate their children at home."



First-time parents of preschoolers aged four and under may attend all convention activities and events at no cost.



FREE How-to-Begin Homeschooling workshops on Thursday.

FREE for First-Time Parents of Just Preschoolers

FREE for Non-Homeschooling Parents and Pastors



On June 8, the convention also features an all-day special needs conference—included with convention registration—with its own keynote, workshop sessions, and resource fair.



The convention also features programs for children and teens, a college and career fair, and workshops for parents. Non-homeschooling grandparents, as well as first-time pastors and non-homeschooling pastors, receive free registration. heav.org/convention