Education

AdelFi Credit Union Partners with Teach Them Diligently to Provide Faith-Based Financial Services to Homeschooling Families

BREA, Calif. -- AdelFi Credit Union is excited to announce its partnership with Teach Them Diligently, a leading organization serving Gospel-centered homeschooling families across the nation. Through this partnership, AdelFi will become the preferred financial institution for homeschool families, offering a wide range of banking services and biblically based financial education rooted in Christian stewardship.

AdelFi's comprehensive banking solutions will now be available to the Teach Them Diligently community, focusing on integrating faith and financial practices. Services offered include savings and checking accounts, loans, online banking, and more, all designed to help homeschooling families manage their finances in a way that aligns with their faith and values.

"We are honored to partner with Teach Them Diligently, an organization dedicated to helping families fulfill their God-given calling to homeschool and disciple their children," said Jimmy Lee, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of AdelFi. "Our goal is to offer banking solutions that support families' financial well-being while providing tools to manage their resources according to Christian principles. This partnership is a natural fit for our mission to serve the body of Christ."

In addition to providing traditional banking services, AdelFi will offer financial education specifically tailored for homeschooling families. This includes online resources and tools that teach families how to budget, save, and manage debt from a biblical perspective. AdelFi's resources are designed to equip parents to model good stewardship for their children, helping families make wise financial decisions that honor God.

"We are thrilled to welcome AdelFi as our official financial partner," said David Nunnery, founder of Teach Them Diligently. "AdelFi’s faith-based approach to financial services mirrors the core values of our community. Homeschooling families often face unique financial challenges, and we believe this partnership will provide them with the resources and guidance they need to manage their finances in a way that aligns with their faith and homeschooling journey."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment between AdelFi and Teach Them Diligently to support Christian families not only in their spiritual and educational endeavors but also in their financial stewardship. Together, they aim to help homeschooling families across the nation achieve financial stability through faith-centered banking and educational resources.

For more information about the partnership and available services, please visit www.AdelFiBanking.com and www.TeachThemDiligently.net.About AdelFi

AdelFi was founded in 1964, originally as the Conservative Baptist Credit Union, which merged in 1984 with the Association of Christian Schools International Credit Union to form Evangelical Christian Credit Union (ECCU), a leading full-service Christian financial institution. In 2022, ECCU was rebranded to AdelFi to represent its Christian members' shared beliefs and resources. Today, AdelFi equips individuals, Christian businesses, and ministries to align their faith with their finances. Its members work together to steward financial resources, supporting the spread of the Gospel in the U.S. and worldwide.



About Teach Them Diligently

Teach Them Diligently is a Christian organization dedicated to equipping homeschooling families with the resources, support, and encouragement they need to successfully educate their children at home. Through its conferences, resources, and community, Teach Them Diligently helps parents foster spiritual growth and academic excellence in their children while upholding strong Christian values in every aspect of family life.