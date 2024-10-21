Education

Local Elections Matter More Than You Believe

A Much Needed Focus on the Forgotten School Board Election

When we think about elections, our minds often gravitate toward national races such as the high-stakes drama of presidential races or the intense campaigns for congressional seats. However, local elections, particularly those for school boards, are crucial in shaping our communities, deserving our attention and participation, and impacting our daily lives.

From deciding on school board members to local council policies, the choices we make at the local level resonate far beyond the polling booth. They impact us more quickly, personally, and significantly than those made at the federal level.

Getting involved in local elections not only empowers us as voters but also helps ensure that the voices and needs of our communities are heard and our future progenies are educated and informed, not indoctrinated and brainwashed by perverts, “wokism,” or taught corporate self-interest and mandated academics such as common core. So, let’s shine a light on these often-forgotten ballots – they shape the future leaders of our country, state, county, and cities.

1. Direct Impact on Education

School boards make decisions that directly affect the quality of education our children receive. They determine policies on curriculum, school safety, and the allocation of resources. These decisions can influence everything from the textbooks used in classrooms to implementing technology in schools. We have a say in who makes these critical decisions by voting in school board elections that promote basic academics and not woke agendas and the dumbing-down of our children.

2. Accountability and Transparency

Local elections hold school board members directly accountable to the community. When we vote, we ensure that those in power are responsive to the needs and concerns of parents, teachers, and students along with holding local school administrators responsible and liable. This accountability fosters transparency and encourages board members to act in the community's best interest. This will also remind the board members that parents are the first line of offense and defense for their children, not public education.

3. Representation of Community Values

School boards should reflect the traditional values and family priorities of the community they serve. By participating in local elections, we can elect representatives who share our woke-free vision for education and who will advocate for policies that align with our Christian beliefs, keep transgender perverts out of our libraries, and remove the vile, depraved books from our children’s reach. This representation is vital for creating a safe and academic environment.

4. Long-Term Community Benefits

The decisions made by school boards have long-term implications for the community. Quality education leads to better job opportunities, higher property values, and a more engaged citizenry. By investing time in local elections, we contribute to our community's overall well-being and prosperity. Our future depends on who we allow to make decisions regarding our children’s education and their future.

5. Civic Engagement and Democracy

Participating in local elections is a fundamental aspect of civic engagement. It empowers individuals to participate actively in the democratic process and fosters a sense of responsibility and ownership over community outcomes. When we engage in local elections, we strengthen the fabric of our democratic republic.

6. Financial Responsibility and Tax Implications

School boards manage substantial budgets and make financial decisions that affect the entire community. They determine funding allocations, oversee school maintenance, and set teacher salaries. These financial choices can influence local taxes. By voting in school board elections, we ensure that responsible individuals are in charge – ones who will make wise decisions that balance educational needs with the interests of taxpayers. We want board members to find ways to cut wasteful spending and depend on the growing population to increase their revenue and not increase taxes due to mismanagement and the lack of financial stewardship. Regarding our children’s education, the days of reactive evolvement over proactive involvement are over!

7. Promoting Teacher Retention

A supportive and well-managed school environment is crucial for retaining high-quality teachers. School boards play a significant role in shaping working conditions, professional development opportunities, and teacher salaries, all of which impact teacher retention. By electing dedicated and compassionate school board members who make responsible and transparent financial decisions, we can establish policies that support teachers and minimize turnover, ensuring continuity and stability in our schools without stealing from taxpayers.

8. Promoting School Choice

School boards can play a pivotal role in promoting school choice, which allows parents to choose the best educational setting for their children, whether it's a public school, charter school, private institution, or homeschool. This flexibility can lead to higher student satisfaction and achievement. By participating in school board elections, we can support candidates who advocate for diverse educational options and innovative approaches to learning.

9. Continued Engagement Through Monthly Meetings

Voting is just the first step in shaping our local educational system. Attending monthly school board meetings allows us to stay informed about ongoing decisions, voice our concerns, and provide input on matters that affect our children's education. This continued engagement ensures that our elected representatives remain accountable and responsive to the community's needs, values, and those who put them there.