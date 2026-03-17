Education

Socialist NYC Mayor Mamdani to cut Gifted Programs in the Name of ‘Equity’

His plan to cut programs for the gifted and talented should incentivize parents to implement home schools or micro-schools to get their kids out of failed government institutions

Parents in New York City are reportedly up in arms over Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to cut gifted programs in government schools.

The good news, according to United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE), is that it’s boosting interest in private schooling. “New York Magazine reported that the private school application process prompts parents to network and put their children through ‘intensive’ tutoring,” FOX News reported.

Mamdani’s plan to cut programs for the gifted and talented should incentivize parents to implement home schools or micro-schools to get their kids out of failed government institutions. The war on excellence continues unabated.

During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani, a Muslim/socialist Democrat, promised to end the gifted and talented program for kindergarten students in government schools, a proposal that “divided parents,” according to The New York Times.

Mamdani’s campaign said he would follow through with former radical Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to phase out the gifted program for elementary schools. “Students currently enrolled in the program will continue, but the program will not be available for kindergartners next fall,” said FOX News.

“Thank you, Mayor Mamdani, for instituting policies that encourage parents to pull their kids from government schools,” Kurdys said with no little irony. “Hopefully, parents in less affluent communities will also band together to implement home schools or micro-schools that allow them to also get their kids out.”

Despite the fact that research has found that universal screening of students increases the representation of low-income and minority students in Gifted Education (ERIC research paper ED578122), Mamdani claims that early testing for gifted students promotes inequality in the school system.

“The drive to level the playing field is all part of the woke strategy to destroy merit-based achievement in government schools,” Kurdys said. “All children deserve the opportunity to learn and excel. Government schools continue to prove that they’re incapable of meeting that goal and should be abandoned by any parent who can do so.”

In a recent episode of USPIE’s podcast, “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few,” Founder and President, Sheri Few, shared why homeschooling produces the best results in raising successful children.

Listen to “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few” on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and X.