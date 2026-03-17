Education

In the Era of School Choice, ACSI Releases 'Teaching Christianly' to Equip Faith-Based Educators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) is pleased to announce the release of “Teaching Christianly” by Dr. Mark T. Witwer, a concise and practical guide designed to help educators thoughtfully integrate faith into both what they teach and how they teach it.

In a time when school choice is growing nation-wide, more students are attending Christian schools. Witwer’s book helps to equip teachers to integrate faith in the classroom, ultimately advancing the mission of Christ-centered education.

Witwer has more than four decades of experience in Christian education, primarily as a middle and high school math teacher. He is currently the adjunct professor of Christian education at Knox Theological Seminary in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“I had to bring my faith into conversation with both what and how I taught,” Witwer shared.

Written as a foundational resource for Christian educators, “Teaching Christianly” offers a clear framework for both new and veteran teachers. New educators gain a clear framework for faith-informed instruction, while experienced teachers are invited to reflect on and refine their practice.

ACSI has also developed an accompanying online course in partnership with Witwer and Dr. Kerri Miner, Head of School at Christ Classical Academy of Charlotte. The course features short videos from Witwer, classroom demonstrations from master teachers, interviews, reflection prompts, and interactive activities. Available in both group and individual formats, the book-and-course bundle is designed to renew educators in their calling and equip them to teach Christianly at every grade level and subject area.

Purchase your copy today at https://www.acsi.org/purposeful-design-publications/promotions/teaching-christianly.

About PDP:

Since the mid-1980s, Purposeful Design Publications (PDP), a division of the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), has provided resources and assessments, including academically rigorous textbooks that are intentionally rooted in biblical truth to equip schools and educators with the tools to eternally transform the hearts and minds of children.