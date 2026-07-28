Education

Home Education Drives Leftists Crazy, as Recent Unhinged Podcast Demonstrates

They know a threat when they see it. Home-based education produces well-adjusted, knowledgeable and confident students who can think for themselves instead of parroting drivel from the brainwashing system that is government education

Home education in America keeps growing despite opposition from leftist teachers’ unions like the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers, both of which are led by leftist women.‍ ‍

Home education’s continued success also seems to be infuriating online “influencers” like those on the radical leftist “I’ve Had It” podcast.‍‍ ‍

A July 14 segment of the show by co-hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan begins with an obscenity directed at Trump supporters and goes on to condemn home education as “weird as f—” and the “worst” idea.‍‍

They know a threat when they see it. Home-based education produces well-adjusted, knowledgeable and confident students who can think for themselves instead of parroting drivel from the brainwashing system that is government education.‍ ‍

The podcasters’ comments came in response to a caller to the show complaining about “morons attempting to homeschool their children” when they “probably shouldn’t have even had children to start with.”‍‍ ‍

The caller said she worries about “people in Bible study” home educating their kids. The hosts agreed, calling home education “trickle-down stupidity,” “weird as f—,” and linking it to what Welch called America’s “crazy Christian problem.” ‍‍ ‍

These far-left podcast hosts have put on blinders and know nothing about home education. Home education is a growing trend in the United States, and research shows that it produces the best results in raising successful children.‍ ‍

According to the National Home Education Research Institute, about 3.4 million children in the United States are being home educated, or about 6% of the total number of kids being schooled. ‍‍‍ ‍

A majority of studies on academic achievement “have revealed a positive effect for the homeschooled students compared to institutionally schooled students,” according to a study in the Peabody Journal of Education. ‍‍ ‍

The home-educated typically score 15 to 25 percentile points above government-school students on standardized academic achievement tests.‍‍ ‍

“Regarding social and emotional development, 16 of 25 studies (64%) have shown clearly positive outcomes for the homeschooled compared to those in conventional schools,” the researchers said.‍‍ ‍

Despite its obvious advantages, home education has been under attack by left-wing politicians. In Connecticut, the Democrat-dominated legislature and governor enacted a home education regulation law in late May that subjects parents to burdensome regulations. Similar to their neighbors in Massachusetts, where families must notify state officials annually of their intent to home educate, tell officials what books will be used, and have children sit for state testing.‍‍ ‍

“Laws like these and others that seek to control home education are examples of an intrusive state, not the type of government envisioned by our Founding Fathers 250 years ago,” said Melanie Kurdys, USPIE’s Michigan chapter president and board member.

Home education has become the last stronghold where parents have total autonomy to educate their children in the way they see fit.‍ ‍

On an episode of USPIE’s podcast, “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few,” Few defends home education, breaking down why it produces the best results for children: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4zNwk46bxaFWASNjkV7VPO

To hear more from USPIE’s Founder and President, Sheri Few, tune in to the latest episode of “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few,” on Tuesday, July 28, where Few is joined by Janae Daniels, a former middle school teacher turned home education mom, independent researcher and host of the “School to Homeschool” podcast. Listen to “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few” on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and X.‍‍ ‍