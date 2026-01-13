Education

Utah board member’s blunt message to parents: Get your kids out of ‘broken, corrupt’ system

USPIE’s new report, ‘Are Government Schools Redeemable?’ explains why government schools are irredeemable and why parents must get their children out — now

A member of the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) issued a scathing X post on January 2, warning parents to get their kids out of the state’s government schools.

Christina Boggess called the Utah education establishment “a broken, corrupt, and morally bankrupt system that no longer serves the children or families of this state.” She issued a “blunt and urgent” message to parents to “get your children out of Utah’s government schools as quickly as possible,” because “real change is not coming,” according to the Daily Caller.

This is what we’ve been telling parents for years. Our new report, ‘Are Government Schools Redeemable?’ leaves no doubt about the answer. The corruption is far too vast and deep-seated.

Government bureaucrats know exactly how to pretend to accept reforms while pushing the same, poisonous brew of anti-Americanism, socialism, wokeness and sexual perversity on hapless children.

Boggess, who said in another post that she won’t run for re-election, wrote that, “Nearly every decision is now driven by not-so-hidden agendas, political cowardice, financial kickbacks, and raw personal ambition—not by what is best for students.”

She said the state school board “has become a closed club that wages open war on the minds, values, and innocence of our children while systematically stripping parents of any meaningful voice. This is more than mere incompetence; it is betrayal on a grand scale — by the very people you elected.”

Parents have rallied in recent years against inappropriate curriculum and library books, radical gender ideology, lowered academic standards and attacks on parental rights, but their concerns “are mocked, ignored, or drowned out by the shrill demands of special interests and the timid silence of those who fear losing their seat more than losing their soul,” Boggess said.

Utah is, overall, a conservative state, demonstrating that even so-called ‘red’ states are vulnerable to these educational bad practices. But imagine those places where leftist teacher unions run the political system, such as Chicago. It’s really an intractable problem everywhere. The only solution right now is for parents to find alternatives such as homeschooling and private schools.

USPIE’s report details how government schools have failed most students by every key metric: reading and math, critical thinking, attendance, physical and mental health, and return on taxpayers’ investments. USPIE cites the Mood of the Nation survey, published in 2025, which found that 73% of adult respondents were dissatisfied with the quality of public education in the U.S. — the highest dissatisfaction rate since the survey began in 2001.

The report focuses on five key issues, covering history and relevant roadblocks: government involvement, colleges of education, teacher certification, standards and assessments, and teachers’ unions. USPIE believes the totality of these issues is insurmountable. Government schools cannot be saved, at least not in the near future, even with a concerted effort.

