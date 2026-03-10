Education

March 12 is Detransition Awareness Day

Supreme Court pushes back against government schools’ transgender war on kids

USPIE: ‘The very idea that children could “transition” into a different sex from birth is a harmful lie, propagated by woke “education”’

United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) is recognizing “Detransition Awareness Day,” a celebration on March 12 of people who have overcome the “gender reassignment” delusion and begun the process of recovering their natural sexuality.

Detransition Awareness Day is a critical reminder of the horrors brought upon our children largely by government schools. The very idea that children could ‘transition’ into a different sex from birth is a harmful lie, propagated by woke ‘education.’

In his State of the Union address on Feb. 24, President Donald Trump introduced Sage Blair, a young woman whose government school in Virginia had “transitioned” her into believing she was really a boy. She ran away and was abused and sex trafficked. When her parents tried to rescue her, a judge ruled that they had lost custody for “misgendering” her as a girl. Similar cases have been reported in several states.

On March 2, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency order reinstating a lower court injunction blocking California from prohibiting schools from notifying parents about a student’s gender identity change.

Parents got another recent win when a U.S. District Court in Maryland announced a $1.5 million settlement over the Montgomery County school system’s policy of denying parents information or even opting out a child from sex education, sexually charged books and gender policies.

Based on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Mahmoud v. Taylor (June 2025), the settlement in February includes damages for parents and court-enforced protections for parental notice and opt-outs.

Brave parents have paved the way for others in their fight to defend parental opt-out of storybooks and curricula that promote gender transitioning. However, monetary awards will not restore a child’s innocence, and schools have been caught lying to parents over and over. Parents cannot afford to be complacent.

The Montgomery County case arose after the school board removed parental notice and opt-outs for storybooks that promote gender transitioning, pride parades and pronoun preferences to children as young as three and four. The Becket Fund represented a coalition of religious parents, including Muslims, Christians and Jews.

“Detransitioning means a lifetime of recovery,” stated Melanie Kurdys, USPIE Board Member.” And the government schools are still full of woke teachers who will devise ways to get around the rules and continue the indoctrination. Protect your children from these perverse and dangerous experiments. Take your kids out of government schools.”

To hear from USPIE’s Founder and President, Sheri Few, tune in to the latest episode of USPIE’s podcast, “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few,” on Tuesday, March 10, where Few is joined by special guest Ray Moore, retired Army Chaplain and Lt. Colonel, longtime Christian leader and co-founder of the Exodus Mandate Project. USPIE’s “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few” is a weekly podcast that exposes the dangers of education shaped by government bureaucrats and social engineers, while exploring practical ways to protect children and preserve America’s freedom. Listen to “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few” on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and X.

USPIE’s powerful documentary, “Truth & Lies in American Education,” addresses some of the most glaring issues in the American education system and helps parents experience a paradigm shift in how they think about education and the role of their local schools. “Truth & Lies in American Education” is available for streaming on SalemNOW, as well available on DVD.