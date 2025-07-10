Education

AMA President Gets USPIE’s July 2025 Millstone of the Month Award for Backing Trans Mutilation of Children

It’s astonishing that American Medical Association (AMA) President Bobby Mukkamala is siding with those who would ply children with life-altering drugs and hormones or irreversible surgeries to castrate them or remove healthy breasts.

The largest medical association in the United States has come out against the Supreme Court’s ruling in United States v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee’s law against subjecting minors to transgender drugs, hormones and surgeries.

“The American Medical Association is disappointed in today’s decision that opens the door to further intrusion into patient care and harmful government interference into the practice of medicine,” American Medical Association (AMA) President Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said in a statement after the ruling was issued on June 18.

For siding with those who would inflict permanent harm on children in the service of a radical, unhealthy sexual agenda, Dr. Mukkamala has been named the July recipient of United States Parents Involved in Education’s (USPIE) Millstone of the Month Award. USPIE’s Millstone of the Month Award goes to “the person involved in government schools who has committed the most egregious acts against children.”

What Mukkamala and like-minded activists describe euphemistically as ‘gender affirming care’ is really a shocking form of child abuse. What’s more, it’s the opposite of what it claims to be. It denies biological reality and creates a dangerous fiction under which children can be exploited and permanently damaged.

The AMA should share equal dishonors here. The once-respected doctors’ guild has aggressively pushed the dangerous transgender nonsense for years despite research showing that such ‘care’ not only does not help but causes serious harm, including a heightened risk of suicide. Europe is turning around on this. When will America’s medical authorities stop the insanity here?

In 2023, the AMA passed a resolution “opposing any criminal and legal penalties against patients seeking gender-affirming care, family members or guardians who support them in seeking medical care, and health care facilities and clinicians who provide gender-affirming care.”

The AMA also vowed to “work at the federal and state level with legislators and regulators to oppose such policies and collaborate with other organizations to educate the Federation of State Medical Boards about the importance of gender-affirming care,” the Daily Wire reported.

What the AMA should do if they want to recover their credibility is to sack Mukkamala as a quack and get back to promoting medical healing, not ghastly experiments on children.

USPIE’s “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few” is a weekly podcast that exposes the dangers of education shaped by government bureaucrats and social engineers, while exploring practical ways to protect children and preserve America’s freedom. Listen to “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few” on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and X.