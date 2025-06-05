Education

Let’s Make Harvard American

Clean out the Rot at the Top

Imagine if, during the height of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union, a situation where our premier American university educated the Russian elite of the Communist Party. These undercover spies — pretending to be students — would have learned a great deal about America and Americans, so that when they returned to their mother country, they would be ready to implement the Soviet goal of burying the United States. If that had happened, would Ronald Reagan have been able to defeat the USSR and tear down the Berlin Wall? Such a scandalous scenario in the 1950s and 1960s is hard to imagine because Americans then understood the existential threat of communism.

Fast forward to 2025, and we learn that 27% of Harvard’s student body consists of international students in the recent academic year. More than 1,200 of those students are from the People’s Republic of China. These students are not poor strivers seeking a better life; these students are the children of the Chinese Communist elite. One of the Harvard Chinese graduates was the daughter of the dictator of China, Xi Jinping. The Harvard administration knew that they were educating his daughter, as they protected her identity under a false name. Does Harvard actively solicit the children of tyrants to attend their school?

It turns out that Harvard is the ultimate Party School — as in the Chinese Communist Party. And the students are not just young undergraduates. According to the Wall Street Journal (6/2/2025), thousands of mid-career and senior bureaucrats of the Chinese government have trained in graduate and post-graduate studies at Harvard. We should call them what they are: spies infiltrating our most prestigious institution in order to steal important scientific and government information. Just like the USSR, the Chi-Comms want to bury the United States. And Harvard has played along as a useful idiot, happily pocketing the full tuition dollars from the Chinese communists. Members of the Chinese Communist Party never contribute to the betterment of the United States.

There is yet another scandal in this story of Harvard admissions. The international student population at Harvard is 27%, which is nearly 7,000 students. That means that 7,000 bright and accomplished Americans who applied to attend Harvard were denied admission. Harvard’s admission policy is not new. Ten years ago, their enrollment was 20% foreign students. Over the last 20 years, how many thousands and thousands of Americans have missed out on the opportunity to study at Harvard? The students from other countries are not smarter or more accomplished than the American students who apply to attend Harvard.

Harvard is the most elite of American universities. Not only does Harvard provide an excellent education, attending Harvard opens the doors to the highest echelons in America. A Harvard degree provides an exceptional opportunity. So why isn’t Harvard educating and serving Americans? Don’t tell me it’s because of the full tuition money that the international students pay. Harvard has plenty of money, and Harvard can admit and educate anyone they choose. They have purposely chosen students who are not Americans. They have purposely chosen students who are members of the Chinese Communist Party.

With this admission policy, Harvard has abandoned its motto of Truth: For Christ and Church.