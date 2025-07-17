Education

White House Draws Support, Pressure from over 60 Organizations to Fund AI for Schools

Use of this technology should be very, very limited in Pre-K-8. Books, paper, pencils and cursive have been proven to be far more effective teaching tools.

Some 68 tech companies and associations have signed a pledge supporting the Trump administration’s goal of making artificial intelligence (AI) education accessible to all students, the White House announced on June 30.

Companies that signed the pledge include Google, IBM, MagicSchool, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Varsity Tutors, according to K-12 Dive.

The “Pledge to America’s Youth: Investing in AI Education” signals Trump’s priority to establish public-private partnerships as a key part of rolling out the president’s executive order on AI in K-12.

AI is an up-and-coming technology, important in the tech growth business. However, use of this technology should be very, very limited in Pre-K-8. Books, paper, pencils and cursive have been proven to be far more effective teaching tools.

Consider the expensive, private Waldorf Schools where many tech execs send their kids. No technology in K-8! They want them to think for themselves and learn to express themselves without a cyber crutch. Think about that!

Government schools have already been using iPads, increasing the public’s cost while offloading teaching, with no proven improvement in student achievement. Parents should be skeptical and vigilant.

Each signee, according to the pledge, promised to “provide resources that foster early interest in AI technology, promote AI literacy, and enable comprehensive AI training for educators.”

AI can be a magnificent tool, but it can also pose serious risks for children. ChatGPT has been caught steering gender-confused kids toward radical LGBTQ+ groups that prey on their vulnerabilities, according to a Daily Wire investigation.

USPIE recently reported that an AI chatbot advised a girl not to tell her parents that she wants to become a boy and that she should seek guidance from pretty much anybody but her parents. Although technology dependency has increased greatly in recent years, student achievement in reading and math continues to crater.

Meanwhile, children are exposed to Silicon Valley’s idea of morality — anything goes.

